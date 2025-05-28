Calls grow to curb random police checks after child’s death

Mandya: A three-year-old child, Hritiksha, died tragically on Monday morning in Mandya after police allegedly tried to stop a two-wheeler rushing the child to a hospital, reigniting public anger over the dangers posed by random vehicle checks conducted by law enforcement personnel across Karnataka.

The incident has triggered outrage in Mandya and across social media platforms, with citizens and activists questioning the necessity and method of such road checks. Residents have demanded an end to what they call the “ambush-style” stopping of vehicles that often leads to confusion, panic, and accidents — particularly among two-wheeler riders.

According to eyewitnesses, the family was ferrying the child, who had been bitten by street dogs, to a nearby hospital when a police team attempted to stop their motorcycle for a routine check. The motorcyclist, reportedly startled by the sudden signal to stop, lost control and crashed. The child, who was already in distress, succumbed to injuries before reaching medical care.

In many parts of Karnataka, it has become increasingly common for police to conduct on-the-spot vehicle checks for documents, helmets, or other infractions — often without visible checkpoints or advance warning. Critics argue that this approach compromises road safety and creates more problems than it prevents.

“The child’s death in Mandya is not an isolated case. Time and again, we’ve seen motorists swerve or brake abruptly to avoid police barricades or personnel waving them down at the last second,” say civic rights activists based in Bengaluru. This kind of enforcement lacks accountability and endangers lives, they point out rightly. At a time when there are surveillance cameras even on the highways and city roads, there is no need for such’ a’mid-road ambushs’ on motorists by the police, the activists argue.

While police officials often cite road safety and crime prevention as the rationale behind such checks, road safety experts say the practice must be re-evaluated. “Stopping vehicles in the middle of flowing traffic, particularly on highways or busy roads, is inherently risky,” the activists argue. “Without proper signage, lighting, or even reflective jackets, both officers and road users are at risk.

Following Monday’s incident, Mandya residents held a spontaneous protest near the police station, demanding that the state government issue clear guidelines to prevent such incidents in future. Several political leaders, including local MLAs, have urged the government to review standard operating procedures around roadside checks.

Karnataka’s Director General of Police MA Saleem is an officer who has brought several reforms in traffic management in cities like Mangalore, Hassan and even in Bangalore where he has served as Superintendent of Police and additional commissioner of Police (Traffic) respectively. In the coming days the road transport safety activists group will appeal to him to take measures to stop this draconian measure.

Legal experts have also weighed in. “Under the Motor Vehicles Act and related jurisprudence, random stops must be backed by reasonable suspicion or conducted at notified checkpoints with appropriate precautions. Anything short of that risks violating constitutional protections and road safety norms,” said a senior advocate.

For the grieving family in Mandya, the debate is cold comfort. “We were trying to save our child,” said a relative. “Instead, we lost her because of an unnecessary stop.”

As public anger mounts, civil society groups are calling for the government to suspend random roadside checks until a safer and more accountable protocol is developed. The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for a balanced approach to enforcement — one that ensures law and order without compromising the lives and safety of the very citizens it aims to protect.