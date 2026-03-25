Canal repair begins in Koppal after Tungabhadra breach

Koppal: Following the breach of the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal near Bassapur village in Koppal taluk, repair works have commenced with the government assuring compensation to farmers who suffered crop and land damage. The urgent restoration efforts are being carried out to ensure drinking water supply to Raichur district, with officials stating that water supply will be resumed within two days.

The canal breach, which occurred last week, caused extensive damage to agricultural fields in the surrounding areas. Large quantities of sand and debris entered farmlands, destroying standing paddy crops and rendering the fields unusable. The incident also led to a disruption in the supply of drinking water to Raichur district, raising concerns among residents dependent on canal-fed water sources.

Angry farmers from Bassapur village initially obstructed repair work by blocking vehicles and equipment brought in for restoration. They demanded immediate compensation before allowing any repair activities to proceed. Over the past two days, however, public representatives and officials held multiple rounds of discussions with the affected farmers, successfully persuading them to cooperate with the authorities.

With consensus achieved, repair work officially began today. Temporary measures are currently being implemented, including the use of sandbags to plug the breach and stabilize the canal. Officials have stated that within two days, the canal will be temporarily restored to enable the flow of water, ensuring drinking water supply is resumed for Raichur district.

S M Boseraju, Minister for Minor Irrigation, visited the breach site, inspected the damage, and interacted with both farmers and officials. He acknowledged the concerns raised by farmers, who alleged negligence in the maintenance of the canal over the past several months. Farmers claimed that lack of proper upkeep contributed to the breach and the resulting damage.

The minister assured that compensation will be provided to affected farmers. According to preliminary estimates, around 92 farmers have suffered crop losses. The exact compensation amount will be determined jointly by the government and concerned officials, and disbursed accordingly. He also indicated that action will be taken against officials found responsible for negligence.

Authorities have emphasized that while temporary restoration is underway, permanent reconstruction of the canal will follow. The government aims to ensure long-term stability of the canal infrastructure to prevent similar incidents in the future.