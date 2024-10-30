Car and bike rally from Bengaluru to Hampi on Nov 9-10

Bengaluru: Zeroin Management Pvt Ltd, in collaboration with Buxus Prosports and The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru present DRIVEN 5.0 –a rally for women empowerment. The event is aimed at celebrating women drivers and promoting empowerment. Scheduled from November 9-10 , DRIVEN 5.0 welcomes both car and bike enthusiasts, offering women bikers the chance to participate and ride for social causes close to their hearts.

With over 300 women expected to participate, DRIVEN 5.0 not only celebrates female empowerment but also serves as a platform to raise awareness about critical social issues affecting women and the broader society. The rally will kick off from The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru, at 6 am on November 9, with participants embarking on a scenic route towards Hampi. The journey will culminate at Hyatt Place, Hampi where the closing ceremony and final celebrations will take place. This event is open to all women holding a valid driving license.

The MD of Zeroin, Arvind J Sabhaney said, “DRIVEN has always been about more than just driving—it’s about empowerment, unity, and giving back to the community. We’re thrilled to bring DRIVEN 5.0 to life and look forward to seeing even more women take the wheel and support a social cause that’s close to them. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration”

An avid biker, Priyanka Rajvanshi said, “I am excited to be a part of DRIVEN 5.0 . An event like this gives a great opportunity to celebrate women, bond with like minded folks and unite for common social causes that we truly believe in. It’s inspiring to see women from all walks of life come together to support each other and make a real difference”

Participants are encouraged to bring along their favourite navigator and embark on a memorable road trip. The rally will also include exciting tasks on the way. With women drivers from all walks of life taking part, DRIVEN provides a unique platform for participants to connect with fellow driving enthusiasts who share a passion for the road. The rally will be conducted in compliance with the guidelines mentioned by Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India.