Car–bus collision near Shiradi Ghat claims three lives

A road accident involving a car and a KSRTC Rajahamsa bus near Shiradi Ghat in Dakshina Kannada district left three persons dead and one critically injured on Friday.The accident occurred at around 3.30 pm when the car (KA 21 N 5873), which was travelling from Hassan to Mangaluru, collided with a KSRTC Rajahamsa bus (KA 21 F 0239) heading from Dharmasthala to Tirupati.

Three occupants of the car — Chandrashekhar (57) of Shishila, Janardhan Gowda (58) of Ujire and Shridhar Gowda (61) of Markada — died due to the impact of the crash.Suresh (58), also from Ujire and travelling in the same car, suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to A J Hospital in Mangaluru.Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.