Caste clash in Gadag village leaves 24 injured

Ina disturbing reminder that caste-based tensions continue to persist in society, a violent clash broke out between two communities in Gadag district, leaving at least 24 people injured. The incident occurred in Chikkavaddatti village of Mundargi taluk over a seemingly minor issue that quickly escalated into a large-scale confrontation.

According to reports, the conflict began after a youth belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community allegedly drank water from agricultural land owned by a Scheduled Tribe (ST) family. What started as a verbal altercation soon turned violent, with members from both sides engaging in a brutal clash.

Eyewitnesses said that sticks, stones, and farm tools were used during the fight, leading to multiple injuries. Among the injured are several women from the SC community. Three persons sustained serious head injuries, while others suffered fractures to hands and legs. Several victims also sustained minor injuries in the violence. The injured were rushed to the government-run Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. Hospital authorities confirmed that all the injured are receiving medical care, with some under close observation due to the severity of their injuries. Police have deployed tight security across three wards of the hospital to prevent any further escalation.

On the other side, nine members from the ST community were also injured and are undergoing treatment at theMundargi Government Hospital. Officials suspect that the clash may not have been solely triggered by the water issue, but could also be linked to long-standing enmity between the two groups.

Assistant Commissioner Gangappa visited both the hospital and the incident site, inquiring about the health of the injured and directing officials to ensure proper treatment. The district administration has stepped in to control the situation and is planning to conduct a peace meeting to restore harmony in the village.Police said the situation is currently under control, though tension continues to prevail in the area. Additional forces have been deployed as a precautionary measure. The incident highlights the continued prevalence of caste-based discrimination and conflict in rural areas, despite legal safeguards and awareness efforts. Authorities have urgedboth communities to maintain peace and cooperate with the investigation.