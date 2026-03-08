Centre ‘Gifted’ LPG Price Hike on Women’s Day: Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar Slams Move

Bengaluru: Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has strongly criticised the central government over the hike in cooking gas prices announced on International Women's Day, calling it an unfortunate “gift” to women across the country.

In a media statement, Hebbalkar said the Government of India has increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹60, while commercial cylinders have been hiked by ₹115. She pointed out that domestic cylinder prices have risen by a total of ₹110 over the past 11 months, placing a heavy burden on middle-class and poor families.

She stated that cooking gas is an essential household commodity directly connected to the daily lives of women who manage households. Increasing its price, she said, would add further financial pressure on women and families.

The minister also expressed disappointment that the central government, which often speaks about women’s empowerment, announced the price hike on the very day dedicated to celebrating women.

Hebbalkar further questioned leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, asking whether they would support the price hike or raise their voices in favour of poor families and women.

She urged the central government to immediately roll back the LPG price hike and reduce the financial burden on citizens, particularly women.