Centre must step up Anganwadi honorarium: Minister

Stressing that the responsibility of supporting Anganwadi workers cannot rest solely on the state, Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar urged the Central government to take a more proactive role in enhancing their honorarium.

Responding to a question raised by Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah during the Budget Session in the Assembly, the minister said Karnataka is among the states offering the highest honorarium to Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Highlighting their crucial role in delivering government schemes to grassroots communities, Hebbalkar said Anganwadi and ASHA workers form the backbone of welfare implementation. “The state government is committed to their welfare and continues to support them,” she noted.

She pointed out that while the Central government contributes ₹2,700 towards the honorarium of Anganwadi workers, the Karnataka government bears a significantly higher share of ₹9,800. In April last year, the state enhanced the honorarium by ₹1,000 for workers and ₹750 for helpers. However, acknowledging that the current remuneration may still be insufficient considering their workload, the minister said proposals for further revision have already been submitted to the Finance Department. “If the Centre takes one step forward, the state is ready to take another step. The Central government must also open its eyes to this issue,” she asserted.

In addition, the minister announced that the government has decided to introduce government-run Montessori facilities in 5,000 Anganwadi centres from the current year. The initiative aims to provide quality early childhood education alongside nutritional support.

Around 17,000 Anganwadi teachers, many of whom hold qualifications such as BA, BEd, MA, and MCom, are currently serving across the state. Ensuring quality education through these new Montessori centres remains a key priority, she added.