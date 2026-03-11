Chennai teams dominate India Ultimate Beach Nationals 2026

Mangaluru: Teams from Chennai dominated the India Ultimate Beach Nationals 2026, clinching top positions in both categories of the national Ultimate Frisbee championship held at Blue Bay Thannirbhavi Eco Beach here.

More than 500 athletes representing over 25 teams from across the country competed in the two-day tournament, organised under the aegis of India Ultimate and hosted by the Karnataka Ultimate Players Association with support from the local team Kudla Kai.

In the Opens (mixed men and women) category, Hyenas (Chennai) emerged champions, defeating fellow Chennai side Stall 7, which finished runners-up. Puyal, also from Chennai, secured the second runners-up position. The Spirit of the Game Award, which recognises sportsmanship and fair play, was won by Mega Turtles from Odisha.

In the women’s category, Valai (Chennai) clinched the title, while Airbenders (Bengaluru) finished as runners-up. Callahans (Chennai) took the second runners-up spot. The Spirit of the Game Award in this category went to Ultimate Turtles of Odisha.

The valedictory ceremony was held near the Yakshagana Arch at the beach venue and was attended by several dignitaries including Yatish Baikampady of the Coastal Tourism Development Programme and Sharan Shetty, chair of the Young Indians Mangalore Chapter, along with officials from India Ultimate and the state players association.

Organisers said the event aimed to popularise Ultimate Frisbee among residents of the coastal city while showcasing the region’s culture and hospitality to visiting athletes.

Ultimate Frisbee is a non-contact team sport played with a flying disc, combining elements of rugby, football and basketball. Teams score points by catching the disc inside the opponent’s end zone, while players are not allowed to run while holding the disc. The national championship featured participation from teams across India, highlighting the growing popularity of the sport in the country.