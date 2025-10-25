City hosts first-of-its-kind international conference on pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation

Bengaluru witnessed a landmark moment in healthcare with the successful hosting of REVIVE 2025, the first-ever international conference on Pulmonary and Cardiac Rehabilitation in Karnataka. Organized by Vaayu Chest and Sleep Specialty Center, the event brought together leading pulmonologists, cardiologists, rehabilitation specialists, and international faculty to highlight a critical, yet often overlooked, aspect of recovery - structured rehabilitation.

Conceptualized by Dr. Ravindra Mehta, Founder, Vaayu Chest and Sleep Specialists, and Dr. Yogita, Head of Rehabilitation Services, the conference marked a milestone in advancing integrated care for patients with chronic respiratory and cardiac conditions. It underscored the need for multidisciplinary collaboration across medical, therapeutic, and rehabilitation disciplines to improve long-term outcomes and quality of life.

“The true success of REVIVE 2025 lay in its interactive approach,” said Dr. Mehta. “It showcased how multidisciplinary teamwork can redefine recovery and help patients rebuild their strength and independence. This is the future of chronic disease management: collaborative, structured, and patient-focused.” “REVIVE 2025 is not just a conference,” Dr. Mehta added. “It is the beginning of a movement, one that integrates medicine, movement, and motivation to help patients reclaim their health and lives.”

For the first time, Pulmonary and Cardiac Rehabilitation were discussed together as essential components of recovery in conditions such as COPD, severe asthma, lung fibrosis, heart failure, and post-surgical cardiac complications. The event brought together leading voices from the medical community, including Dr. KS Satish, who inaugurated the conference, and eminent cardiologists Dr. BC Srinivas and Dr. Venkatesh TK.

Global participation added depth to the dialogue, with Dr. Ganesh Raghu joining virtually from the USA, while international faculty such as Dr. Sally Singh (University of Leicester, UK), Dr. Rik Gosselink (University of Leuven, Belgium), and Dr. Mary Beth Brown (University of Washington, USA) emphasized the global relevance of cardiopulmonary rehabilitation in restoring lives.

The event was endorsed by leading professional bodies including The Society of Cardio-Vascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation India, Health Specifics Academy, and the Karnataka Pulmonology Association.

Dr. Arvind Kumar, Senior Chest Surgeon from Medanta Hospital, Delhi, who attended the conference, remarked, “The scientific sessions were comprehensive and practical, covering everything from ICU rehabilitation to long-term maintenance care. The Vaayu team deserves immense credit for organizing such a collaborative and insightful meeting in a short time.”

Over 140 delegates participated in this one-day conclave, including pulmonologists, cardiologists, rehabilitation experts, respiratory therapists, physiotherapists, and students. The sessions were designed to blend theoretical learning with real-world application, offering a holistic view of patient-centered care.

The morning sessions focused on disease specific rehabilitation protocols delivered by both national and international experts. Case based discussions brought real clinical scenarios to life, engaging faculty and delegates in interactive problem- solving formats.

The afternoon featured hands on learning modules, where live workstations demonstrated pulmonary function testing, oxygen therapy, airway clearance, and respiratory muscle training. These sessions allowed participants to experience the practical side of rehabilitation, bridging the gap between academic learning and bedside implementation.

The conference concluded with a commitment to make all presentations, case discussions, and workshop recordings available digitally to delegates, creating a comprehensive resource for training and reference.