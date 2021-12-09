CM Basavaraj Bommai hints at new COVID-19 guidelines

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hinted at announcing new COVID-19 guidelines in view of the infections appearing in clusters.



"Today I will collect details pertaining to COVID-19 in November from our officials, which would be presented before the cabinet tomorrow. Whatever is happening with regard to the Omicron variant and the developments taking place in COVID-19 clusters will be placed before the cabinet and accordingly a decision will be taken on issuing a fresh set of guidelines," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Asked whether the he was mulling a new set of guidelines, Bommai said he had to keep the current situation in mind because COVID-19 cases were seen in only a few districts. "If we have to bring any new guidelines it should be for the entire State. The Centre has also issued guidelines. Controlling COVID cases in December and January and the need for fresh guidelines will be discussed elaborately in the cabinet meeting," he explained.