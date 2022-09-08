CM Basavaraj Bommai sets out on night rounds to check flood situation 

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inspected rain hit areas in Bengaluru on Tuesday late night. He assessed the widespread damage caused by rain and checked the standing water in Mahadevpura and other important areas. But he had to cut short his visit as Forest Minister Umesh Katti passed away late on Tuesday night.

Along with the Chief Minister in the city rounds, Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan accompanied him. Speaking to the media before leaving for the city rounds, CM Bommai said, BBMP officials are working 24/7 for last 4 days without a single minute break. BBMP staff, officers, zonal commissioners are working very hard and honestly. This should be admired by the people of Bengaluru. Because there is such a heavy rain, even if there is a drain with any capacity, the water is overflowing. The lakes are also full. This is a special occasion. The Chief Minister called upon everyone to face this situation with unity.

'The situation is under control in 7 out of 8 zones. In Mahadevpura the problem has arisen due to encroachment. The people there have cooperated a lot, they are helping to remove it in some places, the locals should be congratulated. Their cooperation is still needed. This is the occasion for Bengaluru to stand as one. It is a situation where the opposition parties are also united. This is not the occasion for politics. It is not right to do politics and make accusations' he said.

Further elaborating, he said that the retired officers, commissioners, employees and engineers who have worked in BBMP should give advice and share their experience to all the present officials in BBMP. He said that the public should also be informed as to how they can bring improvements and reduce the hardships of the people. Water has penetrated into the houses at the lower level, he asked for free advice on how people can be helped and how to deal with this. He said it will be implemented.