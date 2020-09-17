Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said the much-awaited expansion of his cabinet will be discussed during his visit to New Delhi, where he will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central Ministers regarding the development of the state.



The Chief Minister, who was in the city to take part in Kalyana Karnataka Utsav programme, left for Delhi.

"I'm going to Delhi from here, I will be there tomorrow and the day after. Prime Minister has given time, seven to eight Ministers (Union Ministers) have also given time (for meeting)," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi airport, Yediyurappa said, "I am ready for both, be it the cabinet expansion or the complete rejigging of the cabinet, provided such a direction must come from our party high command."

Yediyurappa is in Kalaburagi, which is 630 kms from Bengaluru, to inaugurate the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav (celebrated to commemorate the Hyderabad-Karnataka Liberation Day and which was rechristened as Kalyana Karnataka Utsav last year). On this day, the region was liberated from the clutches of the Hyderabad Nizam. In response to a question, the Chief Minister said it all depended on the party high command's decision whether to carry out the cabinet expansion or not.

"I am going to Delhi to take part in Bhoomi Pujan (ground breaking ceremony) of the Cauveri Hostel situated in Karnataka Bhavan. As part of my tour plan, I will go and meet our party leaders as well. I will discuss everything, including the cabinet expansion," he said. He added that he was not going just for this purpose (cabinet) but was also going to demand additional funds from various ministries. "We faced floods as well as drought which is besides the Covid-19 outbreak. We, as a state, are facing several problems and we need to find solutions to tackle this. We are unable to take up any new work due to the Covid pandemic. So, I am going to meet every possible minister and demand more share of funds for us," he said. Karnataka has estimated the loss due to the recent floods to be around Rs 8,071 crore, and is seeking for enhanced relief from the Centre.

Answering a question, the CN said that he had sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several ministers, and most of the Union ministers have confirmed their appointments. Yediyurappa is expected to meet top BJP leaders including party national President J P Nadda.

Cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for the 77-year-old leader, considering too many aspirants. While several of the old guard are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, those who defected from the Congress and JD(S) like A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj, who are now BJP MLCs, are also aspiring for slots. The cabinet currently has 28 members and six berths are still vacant. There are also strong speculations about the possible change in leadership in the future, considering Yediyurappa's age. However it has been rejected by senior party leaders like its state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister R Ashoka among others. Flood relief, development projects related to states and GST compensation are the key issues that are likely to figure during the Chief Minister's meeting with the Prime Minister and central Ministers.