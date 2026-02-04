CM directs officials to grant tax exemption to ‘Landlord’ movie

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday instructed the authorities concerned to grant tax exemption to the recently released Kannada film ‘Landlord’, which he said is based on the themes of social inequality and caste-based exploitation.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, the chief minister expressed hope that this decision will inspire the making of more films like ‘Landlord’ that shed light on social issues in the days to come.

“I have instructed the concerned authorities to grant tax exemption to the film ‘Landlord’, starring Duniya Vijay, which is based on the themes of social inequality and caste-based exploitation,” he said.

The chief minister said it is his belief that cinema is a highly effective medium to convey meaningful messages to the public, shape public opinion, and bring about social transformation.

“When films address social concerns, it is our moral responsibility as a government to stand by and support such efforts,” he added. The Kannada action-drama movie ‘Landlord’, starring Duniya Vijay and directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, was released in theaters on January 23.