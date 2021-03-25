CM Yediyurappa lays stone for Rs 175-cr Koramangala lake development project

Bengaluru: Four of the big storm water drains (SWD) in the city are in a miserable condition due to inflow of sewage and industrial effluents.

The State government has decided to develop one of them Koramangala Rajakaluve (K-100) from KR Market to Bellandur Lake into a waterway. The remodelling is inspired by the Sabarmati River Waterfront project which was taken up for the first time in India in Gujarat.

One of the objectives of the project is to prevent the discharge of sewage and industrial effluents into the SWD with the help of Geo Synthetic Membrane, the polluted base of the SWD will be cleaned completely.

It will be remodelled on lines of Church Street where walkways will be developed connecting one point of the city to another.

Star Infra Tech, the contractor who has bagged the project for Rs 175 crore, will be responsible for the management of the project for a period of five years.

This project is aimed at creating an international standard environment in the heart of the city for Bengalureans. In order to ensure that clean water flows through the SWD through the year a 5MLD STP will be set up.

The project is expected to be completed in 10 months. The government requests people to cooperate to convert their wasteful backyard to sustainable courtyard.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the project.

Project details

♦ Green environment will be created

♦ Low level bridges will be remodelled artistically

♦ The park will be illuminated with decorative lights

♦ The place will be monitored 24x7 and a control room will be set up for the safety of the people

♦ Water fountains will be set up wherever possible

♦ Public toilets will be built



