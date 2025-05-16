CM’s Mangaluru Visit Brings City to Standstill Ambulances Trapped, City Choked in Traffic Disaster

Mangaluru: A visit by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Mangaluru, intended to mark the inauguration of the new Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office Complex in Padil and other engagements, brought the city to a standstill on Friday, leaving residents frustrated and emergency services stranded amidst unprecedented traffic jams.

The Chief Minister arrived in Mangaluru to inaugurate the ‘Praja Soudha’ DC office in Padil. The CM’s schedule also included the opening of an indoor stadium and a visit to the Ullal Dargah Uroos which led the CM’s convoy to roam all over the city. These events however, were marred by severe traffic disruptions that affected residents across Mangaluru, particularly along the highway and main roads.

The most severe congestion was witnessed on the highway stretch from AJ Hospital to Nanthoor Circle, where a 2-kilometer-long traffic jam left motorists stranded for over an hour with barely any movement.

Among the most alarming consequences of the traffic snarl was its impact on emergency services. Witnesses reported seeing three ambulances stuck on the AJ Hospital to Nanthoor Circle stretch, their sirens blaring helplessly as they were unable to navigate through the gridlock. AJ Hospital, a major healthcare hub in Mangaluru, is a critical transit point for emergency vehicles, and the delay raised serious concerns about the potential impact on patients requiring urgent care.

The traffic woes extended far beyond the highway, with main roads across Mangaluru blocked as the CM’s convoy moved to various locations. Residents reported being stuck in traffic for extended periods, with little communication from authorities about alternative routes or expected delays. The lack of movement and the scale of the disruption left many voicing their frustration on social media.

Adding to the chaos, the CM’s convoy was accompanied by vehicles of several local Congress leaders, which residents described as appearing to take a “joy ride” amidst the official entourage. This unnecessary expansion of the convoy prolonged road closures and exacerbated the congestion, drawing criticism from those affected by the delays.

Mangaluru is no stranger to traffic disruptions during Siddaramaiah’s visits. In 2024, on a previous CM visit to the city noted traffic restrictions around MG Road, including no-parking zones and blocked medians near TMA Pai Convention Hall.

What was meant to be a day of celebration for Mangaluru marked by the inauguration of the new DC office, turned into a day of frustration for its residents. The severe traffic snarls, delays to emergency services, and citywide congestion highlighted the urgent need for better planning to accommodate such events.







