Colonial ‘orderly system’ abolished in Karnataka Police after decades

Bengaluru: In a major administrative reform, the Karnataka Police has officially abolished the long-standing “orderly system,” a practice that dated back to the British colonial era. The decision was taken following an order issued by Director General and Inspector General of Police M. A. Saleem. The move is being seen as a significant step towards modernising the police force and restoring dignity to police personnel.

The orderly system was introduced during the British rule, under which police constables were attached to senior officers and assigned domestic duties at their residences. Instead of performing policing responsibilities, constables were often engaged in household work such as cooking, cleaning, running errands, and even assisting with family-related tasks like dropping children to school.

Although India gained independence decades ago, the system continued in several states, including Karnataka. Over the years, the practice attracted criticism from police reform experts and civil society groups, who argued that trained police personnel should not be used for private domestic work.

The reform comes at a time when the police department has been facing a shortage of personnel. Reports have highlighted that a large number of constables were engaged in orderly duties, which reduced the manpower available for policing activities such as maintaining law and order, crime prevention and investigation.

According to the new order, around 3,320 police personnel who were earlier functioning as orderlies will now be withdrawn from such duties and reassigned to regular policing work. This is expected to strengthen manpower availability at police stations and improve overall law-and-order management.

To address the support requirements of senior officers, the government has proposed the creation of 373 separate orderly posts. However, these posts will be filled by non-police staff, ensuring that police personnel are no longer diverted from their official responsibilities.

The decision is expected to enhance both efficiency and morale within the police force. By freeing constables from domestic assignments, the department will have more personnel available for public safety duties.

Officials believe that abolishing the colonial-era system will improve professionalism within the force and reinforce the principle that police personnel are meant to serve the public, not perform personal work for senior officers.