‘Come invest in Bengaluru, the city of the future,’ says DKS at Davos

Inviting global investors to explore opportunities in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday described Bengaluru as the city of the future, highlighting its favourable climate, rich culture, and vast pool of skilled human resources.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Shivakumar said Bengaluru continues to attract some of the world’s biggest companies and has emerged as a preferred global destination for innovation and growth. “Bengaluru offers an excellent climate, a vibrant culture, and unmatched human capital. Many global companies have grown while working out of the city. I invite all of you to come to Bengaluru and invest,” he said.

The Deputy CM noted that over 500 of the world’s leading companies operate from Bengaluru, with strong talent availability across sectors such as IT, aerospace, healthcare, and medical sciences. He added that Karnataka has 70 medical colleges, producing nearly 1.5 lakh healthcare professionals every year.

Quoting a popular leadership maxim, Shivakumar said, “Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success. Let us work together and move forward.” He pointed out that India is a young and talent-rich nation preparing for the next 25 years of growth. “I come from Bengaluru, and today, the world views India through Bengaluru,” he said.

Calling Bengaluru the IT capital of Asia, Shivakumar explained that urbanisation in India is rapidly increasing. “Currently, around 40% of India’s population lives in cities, and this is expected to rise to 50% in the next 25 years. We are making the necessary preparations for this transformation,” he said.

Highlighting the city’s technological strength, he noted that while California has around 1.3 million engineering professionals, Bengaluru alone has nearly 2.5 million engineers, making it a global talent powerhouse. “This is Bengaluru’s true strength, and it is why global leaders and investors are increasingly drawn to the city,” he added.

To support this growth, the Karnataka government has prioritised infrastructure development. Shivakumar said Bengaluru’s Metro network is expected to expand to 153 km by next year, significantly improving urban mobility. The city’s public transport system also includes around 6,000 buses, of which 2,500 are electric, reflecting the state’s focus on sustainable transport.

He further stated that Karnataka is not limiting development to Bengaluru alone. “Along with Bengaluru, we are strengthening transport connectivity in second- and third-tier cities as well. With a clear vision for 2045, the state is developing an integrated transport network across Karnataka,” the Deputy CM said.

Assuring investors of a supportive environment, Shivakumar concluded by saying that Karnataka offers efficient governance and full cooperation to those looking to invest and grow in the state.