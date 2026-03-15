Commercial LPG cylinder price hits ₹7,000 in black market amid shortage

Bengaluru: The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Karnataka has intensified, pushing the hotel industry into a major crisis. Hotel owners who once received gas cylinders with a simple missed call are now struggling to secure supplies, leading to disruption in daily operations.

Hotel associations have alleged that some middlemen are exploiting the situation by selling LPG cylinders in the black market. In Bengaluru, where the official price of a commercial LPG cylinder is around Rs. 1,900, some traders are reportedly selling it for nearly Rs. 7,000. Sunil, owner of Meenakshi Coffee Bar, alleged that the shortage appears to be artificially created and has demanded government intervention.

Similar complaints have emerged from Mysuru as well. Hotel owners claim that cylinders are being sold in the black market for Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 5,000 each, adding to the financial burden on small eateries and restaurants.

The shortage has also forced several hotels to increase food prices. At Bengaluru Café near Shivananda Circle, the price of breakfast items has been increased by around Rs. 10. At Satkar Hotel on Lalbagh Road, cooking is being done using firewood due to the gas shortage, while food prices have been raised by Rs. 5 to Rs. 20.

In some places, the unavailability of commercial cylinders has led hotels to illegally use domestic LPG cylinders for business purposes. Following this, the Food and Civil Supplies Department conducted raids across the state and seized several cylinders. A total of 316 domestic cylinders used for commercial purposes were confiscated, including 45 in Peenya, 209 in Chikkajala, three in Shivamogga, 46 in Yadgir, and 13 in Davanagere.

The department said that, as per central government guidelines, about 20 per cent of commercial LPG cylinders must be prioritised for essential institutions such as hospitals, educational institutions, airports, railway stations, bus stand canteens, temples distributing prasadam and government offices.

Due to the ongoing shortage, some hotels in Bengaluru have temporarily shut down. Krishna Sagar Hotel near Anand Rao Circle, Hotel Sanman in Seshadripuram and By2 Coffee in Basavanagudi have closed operations for the time being.

Meanwhile, some establishments have adopted alternative methods. A hotel in Shivamogga has started cooking using charcoal, while some hotels in Chitradurga are using modern wood-fired stoves.

Authorities have also warned the public about cyber fraud related to LPG bookings. Fraudsters are sending fake links claiming that a gas cylinder has been booked in the customer’s name, and police have urged citizens to remain cautious.