Commercial LPG cylinder shortage hits city hotels

The Silicon Valley of India is grappling with an unexpected culinary crunch. A sudden halt in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has left thousands of hotels, restaurants, and small eateries on the brink, with many already trimming menus, shortening hours, or preparing for partial to full closures.

The Bangalore Hotels Association (BHA), representing over 3,000 establishments across the city, has sounded the alarm, describing the disruption as a “devastating blow” to an industry long considered an essential service.

Some dealers are reportedly exploiting the crisis to create an artificial shortage, selling cylinders at inflated rates of up to Rs. 2,500 each. The Bangalore Hotels Association has strongly urged the central government to step in without delay to resolve the commercial cylinder issue.

Association President P C Rao pointed out that oil companies had earlier assured uninterrupted gas supply for up to 70 days. Despite this guarantee, the abrupt stoppage of deliveries has dealt a major blow to the hospitality business. He pressed the concerned Union ministers to take swift and appropriate measures to restore normal supply.

The trouble began abruptly around March 9, when deliveries of non-domestic LPG cylinders stopped without warning. Oil companies had previously assured the sector of stable supplies for up to 70 days, making the sudden cutoff particularly shocking.

As of March 10, only about 10% of Bengaluru’s eateries have received recent refills, with most reporting stocks sufficient for just 1–3 more days, or in some cases, mere hours.

Students in PGs and hostels, IT professionals grabbing quick lunches, senior citizens relying on affordable thalis, medical staff at hospitals, and daily wage workers all depend heavily on local hotels for one or more meals a day.

The BHA emphasises that any widespread shutdown would hit these vulnerable groups hardest, potentially leaving lakhs without accessible, hygienic, and economical food options.

Association President P C Rao and other leaders have repeatedly highlighted the sector’s “essential service” status in appeals to the Union government.

In statements and media interactions, they’ve urged immediate intervention from Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other authorities to resume prioritised supplies or introduce rationing for commercial users. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also written to the Centre seeking urgent action, while local MP Tejasvi Surya forwarded similar concerns from the BHA. Bengaluru hoteliers report dealers citing “instructions from above” and note emerging issues like hoarding, black-market sales, and profiteering amid the panic.

Not all establishments are shutting down immediately. Some are pivoting to limited menus (tea, coffee, pre-cooked items, or snacks), reduced operating hours, or even induction/electrical appliances where feasible.

However, small and medium eateries lack such flexibility. They typically use 1–2 cylinders daily and face existential threats without quick relief. The situation mirrors challenges in other metros like Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, where similar warnings from national bodies like the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and FHRAI echo

Bengaluru’s pleas.