Commercial LPG shortage hits hotels across Karnataka, owners warn of closures

Bengaluru ; A severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders across Karnataka, including in Bengaluru, has pushed hotel owners into deep crisis, with many eateries struggling to continue operations due to lack of cooking gas. Several hotel operators say the situation has become so serious that some establishments are on the verge of shutting down.

In cities such as Hubballi, hotel owners have been forced to drastically cut down their menu as cooking gas has become difficult to procure. Popular breakfast items that require higher gas consumption, including puri and dosa, have been temporarily stopped in several hotels. To conserve the limited gas available, many restaurants are preparing only a few selected items.

The shortage is also beginning to affect employment in the hospitality sector. With falling business and rising operational costs, some hotel owners have started reducing staff. Thousands of workers who depend on the hotel industry for their livelihood now fear losing their jobs. Employees say that if hotels shut down, their families will face severe financial hardship.

While some small eateries have already closed temporarily, larger hotels say they will continue operating only until their existing gas stock lasts. Industry sources warn that if the situation does not improve soon, many hotels in Bengaluru may also be forced to shut down.

The situation is equally alarming in Mysuru, where the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is worsening by the day. Frustrated hotel entrepreneurs have criticised what they call the government’s delay in addressing the crisis. Hotel entrepreneur Shwetha Madappadi said the industry is already under pressure due to rising prices of essential commodities.

“If the government cannot resolve the cylinder shortage, it should take over the hotels and run them,” she remarked, expressing strong dissatisfaction over the situation. She warned that the hospitality sector supports the livelihoods of lakhs of people across the state and that the crisis could severely impact the industry if gas supply is not restored quickly.

Meanwhile, in Belagavi, hotel owners are facing a similar situation as the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has sharply declined. Adding to their worries, the price of cylinders has increased significantly in just a few days. According to hotel operators, the cost of a commercial LPG cylinder, which was around ₹1,600 earlier, has now risen to nearly ₹2,200.

Hotel owners say that even if they are willing to pay the higher price, cylinders are simply not available in the market. They have urged the government to immediately intervene and ensure adequate supply of commercial LPG cylinders to prevent the hotel industry from collapsing.