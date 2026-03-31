Commercial tax DC trapped by Lokayukta in bribery case

Hubballi: Ina major anti-corruption operation, a Deputy Commissioner (DC) from the Commercial Tax Audit wing has been trapped by the Karnataka Lokayukta for allegedly demanding a bribe in the name of clearing GST dues. The accused officer, Bharat Hegde, was caught following a complaint lodged by a petrol bunk owner, exposing yet another instance of corruption within the tax administration system.

According to officials, Bharat Hegde, who was serving as DC in the Commercial Tax Audit division, held a crucial position responsible for conducting audits, examining GST-related cases, and addressing pending tax liabilities of traders. However, he allegedly misused his authority to demand illegal gratification from a businessman.

The complainant, identified as Vishwanath Naik, a petrol bunk owner, had reportedly received a notice stating that he owed GST dues amounting to ₹60 lakh. It is alleged that Hegde not only issued the notice but also demanded a hefty bribe to “settle” the matter and provide relief in the case. Disturbed by the demand, Naik approached the Lokayukta office in Bengaluru and filed a formal complaint.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, Lokayukta police registered a case and planned a trap operation. The operation was conducted under the leadership of SP Shivaprakash Devaraju, who led a special team from Bengaluru. A six-member team was deputed to Hubballi to carry out the operation with precision.

The trap was executed around 11:30 am at the Commercial Tax office located in Navanagar, Hubballi.

Officials successfully caught Bharat Hegde red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe. Following the operation, he was taken into custody and subjected to interrogation.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about corruption within government departments, particularly those dealing with taxation and business regulation. Authorities have indicated that further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused was involved in similar activities in the past.

Lokayukta officials have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on corruption and urged citizens to come forward and report any such illegal demands. The case is expected to have wider ramifications, potentially leading to stricter monitoring of tax officials and their conduct in handling GST-related matters.