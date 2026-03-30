Commuters protest as NHAI raises toll charges on key Karnataka highways

Bengaluru,: Vehicle owners across Karnataka are set to face higher travel costs as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved a toll fee hike of 4–5 percent on major national highways, effective April 1. The move, implemented at the start of the new financial year, has sparked widespread criticism from commuters and transporters.

The toll revision will impact several important highways, including the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway, Bengaluru–Tumakuru stretch, Bengaluru–Hyderabad route, and Bengaluru–Hassan highway. These corridors handle heavy traffic daily and are vital for both passenger travel and commercial transport.

Under the revised structure, toll charges for cars, buses, and goods vehicles will increase, while two-wheelers and three-wheelers remain exempt. The annual pass fee has also been marginally raised from ₹3,000 to ₹3,075, affecting frequent travelers who rely on highways for daily commuting.

Major highways covered under the hike include National Highways 48, 275, 44, 75, 66, 50/52, 150A, and 766. These routes connect Karnataka to key regions such as Maharashtra, Telangana, and coastal areas, amplifying the broader economic impact of the decision.

The toll hike has drawn sharp reactions from the public. Many commuters have voiced frustration over the recurring annual increases. “Every year, toll charges go up in the name of maintenance, but our income does not rise at the same pace,” said a commuter, highlighting the growing financial strain.

Transport sector stakeholders warn that the increased operational costs could lead to higher freight charges, indirectly affecting the prices of essential goods. This comes at a time when citizens are already grappling with rising living expenses.

While NHAI officials defend the hike as a routine revision based on inflation and infrastructure upkeep, critics argue that the burden on the public is becoming excessive. The lack of corresponding improvements in road conditions in some stretches has further fueled dissatisfaction.

As the new rates come into force, the toll hike is expected to significantly impact daily commuters, long-distance travelers, and logistics operators across Karnataka.