Competing Claims Of Gang-Rape And Extortion Prompt Police Investigation In Bengaluru

In a counter-complaint filed a day earlier, one of the accused alleges the woman and an accomplice attempted to extort him with threats of public defamation.

A recent incident linked to a Valentine’s Day party at a leased villa in Bengaluru has resulted in conflicting police complaints, with authorities now investigating parallel allegations of sexual assault and extortion.

The case centers around a 19-year-old college student and two men, identified as Dixon Sando and Nikhil, following a late-night gathering at Rex Villa in north Bengaluru.

According to police records, one of the accused filed a First Information Report (FIR) on February 21, a day before the woman officially reported the alleged assault.

The Claim: The man, who runs a second-hand car business, stated he arrived at the party early on February 14 and met the woman. He claims she later asked him for a ride home, during which she allegedly described herself as a "sugar baby" looking for a "sugar daddy."

The Blackmail: The complainant alleges that after dropping her off, the woman posted accusations on Instagram. He then began receiving calls from a man identifying himself as a crime reporter named "Imran."

The Demand: The caller allegedly demanded a payoff to "settle" the matter, threatening to broadcast a defamatory television segment if the accused refused to pay.

The 19-year-old first-year BA student came forward with her own complaint on February 22, detailing a starkly different sequence of events. The woman stated she was invited to the party by Sando, whom she had met on Instagram. She alleges that Sando and Nikhil forced her to consume a pink tablet, causing her to lose consciousness.

She claims she was sexually assaulted inside a room while incapacitated and later woke up to find herself confined. The woman alleged the men threatened to kill her if she went to the police. Overcome by fear, she delayed reporting the crime but sought medical treatment at a local hospital on February 17 before informing her family and filing the FIR.

Bengaluru police have registered FIRs for both complaints. The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual assault and criminal intimidation, while the extortion and blackmail claims are being treated as an active, parallel investigation. Officials are currently working to establish the exact timeline of events.