Cong workers protest outside Siddaramaiah's house urging latter to contest from Badami

Bengaluru: Absolute pandemonium was witnessed outside state leader of opposition, Siddaramaiah's residence after a horde of Congress party workers staged a protest. Their demand was that Siddaramaiah must contest from Badami where he is currently the sitting MLA.

This protest followed a dilemma that has been dragging for more than a month. Recently, Siddaramaiah's son, Dr. Yathindra claimed that he will be contesting from Varuna constituency and his father would contest from Kolar depending on the Congress high command's decision.

After this announcement from the father-son duo in state politics, hundreds of congress workers staged the protest outside Siddaramaiah's residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning and asserted that he must contest from his present constituency, Badami in Bagalakote district.

Just as Siddaramaiah was heading to the Assembly on 14 February, he saw extensive love for him from his supporters in the form of the protest. He was seen trying to convince and pacify the protestors but in vain.

The protestors even blocked Siddaramaiah's driveway by sitting in front of his car. The police were involved in making way for Siddaramaiah's car to move forward. The protestors also threatened to resign from their posts in Gram Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and even the Congress party if Siddaramaiah doesn't contest from Badami.

During the lunch break of the Assembly, Siddaramaiah made his way back home to express his solidarity with the protestors and people of Badami. "I thank each one of you for showing your respect for me. I have been asked to contest from Badami, Kolar as well as Varuna. However, I will contest from the constituency that the high command directs me to," he said.

"I am highly indebted to the people of Badami as they made me win the seat. The people of Badami are very supportive towards my cause. It becomes my duty to repay the debt. The high command shall be informed about your support for me," Siddaramaiah said addressing the people of Badami.

Speaking about his intention of contesting from Kolar, Siddaramaiah said, "I want to choose a constituency that is near Bengaluru. I am 76 years old now and this is the last election that I will contest. The high command's orders will be followed by me in the upcoming assembly elections. Even if I don't contest from Badami, I will always be an MLA of Badami. When we form the government, I will consider Badami as my own constituency and develop it adequately."

Even after his efforts by making these statements, the protestors who were present at his residence in the afternoon pressurized him relentlessly. Siddaramaiah couldn't pay much heed to their pressure as he had to go back to the Assembly.

Considering the drama unfolding, this protest could be an orchestrated attempt at convincing Siddu to contest from two constituencies as it was earlier alleged. Since he claims that this is his last run in assembly elections, the constituency that is chosen for him by the high command is of utmost importance.