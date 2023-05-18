Congress announces Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his only Deputy CM

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday declared veteran party leader Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and state unit chief D.K Shivakumar his only deputy after three days of consultations.

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters here, General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal along with Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala thanked the people of Karnataka for the "spectacular victory in favour of Congress".

"This election was clearly between the poor versus rich in Karnataka. Entire poor people and middle class people stood with Congress. Our leadership, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others worked very hard to make this victory happen," he said.

Venugopal said that Kharge spent one month in Karnataka to monitor the election whereas Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi extensively toured the state.

"We want to thank them for the same. Even UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's advice and presence in the campaign strengthened our prospects and electrified our cadres. There is no word to thank her," he said.

Venugopal said, "Kharge had serious consultation with senior leaders and one to one discussion with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar and we all were part of the discussion and he took views of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Finally, Kharge took a decision on the Karnataka CM issue."

"He conveyed to me to announce his decision to the media and people of Karnataka.

"He (Congress president Kharge) decided to make Siddaramaiah as the CM of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah will be the CM of Karnataka. D.K. Shivakumar will be the only one Deputy CM of Karnataka and he will continue as KPCC president till Parliament elections are over," he announced.

He said that the swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 20.

