Congress closed Lokayukta to bury the scams of its government: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The previous Congress Government has closed the Lokayukta just to bury the scams, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Reacting to the Congress protest 'Stop corruption, save Bengaluru' after offering the floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary here on Monday, he termed the Congress Party as the 'Gangotri' of corruption and he has the documents of 60 per cent premium paid in Bengaluru in the Siddaramaiah government.

'There is no instance of paying 60 per cent premium worth Rs 800 crore in the entire country. Having done the corruption 40:60 ratio now they talk of corruption and it is being done to cover-up their mistakes. The government has filed complaint with the Lokayukta and let the Congress leaders give details to the anti-corruption institution' Bommai said.

The CM added that those who closed the Lokayukta are holding protest over 300 places in the State and they are giving lesson. Why did they close Lokayukta? A number of cases had been filed against 59 persons including the CM so they started Anti-corruption Bureau and got 'B' report filed in all cases. All those cases are now referred to Lokayukta. The corruption had been the part of the previous government. They are protesting to cover-up their misdeeds. It's a joke that the Congress leaders talk about corruption.

On Congress Party comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hitler, the CM said the people know what Modi has done and criticising him is like spitting in the air. When AICC President Sonia Gandhi termed Modi as Maut Ka Saudhagar, the BJP came back to power with more number of seats in Gujarat.

Statue of Netaji to be re-installed

The statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose which was shifted elsewhere due to Namma Metro work will be re-installed in front of Vidhana Soudha and an order will be issued in this regard immediately, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He said they have vowed to build the nation on this auspicious occasion. The great freedom fighter had said there must not be weak thinking when it comes to patriotism, saving nation and building the country. He had a clear aim and clarity and had proposed to wage a direct war against the Britishers in front of the great Congress leaders who were in the forefront of the freedom struggle. Despite a different thinking he contested against the Congress official candidate and won the election.

Bommai said Netaji was a supreme patriot and he rejected the IAS post and plunged into the freedom struggle. "Give your blood, I will get you freedom", he had told youths. Netaji started his own army "Azad Fouj" and ignited the freedom struggle across the country. His personality had made the westerners to have a positive thinking on India's freedom. At that time Netaji was an inspiration for the freedom struggle and now he is an inspiration to build the nation. They must build the nation by drawing inspiration from him.