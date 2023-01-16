Congress In Karnataka To Promise To Give Rs2,000 To Every House Wives If Got Power

In a convention in Bengaluru on Monday, party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pledged that if the Congress won power in Karnataka, it would provide Rs 2,000 per month to a woman in every household. Karnataka Congress makes its second pledge, offering 2,000 unconditional universal basic income units under the Griha Laxmi Yojana, if the party wins the state's next election.



At the "Na Nayaki" event held by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at Palace Grounds, it was declared that the AICC general secretary has pledged to protect every woman in Karnataka. According to the KPCC, the "Gruha Lakshmi" initiative would help 1.5 million housewives.

The statement comes shortly after the party made a pledge to give 200 free electricity units per month to all homes in the State, where Assembly elections are scheduled to take place by the end of May.

Meanwhile, in an order to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, an election is expected to take place in Karnataka before May 2023. However, 2018 May saw the previous assembly elections. H. D. Kumaraswamy was appointed chief minister of the state when the Janata Dal (Secular) and Indian National Congress coalition formed the state government.