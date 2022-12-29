Congress, JD(S) cheated people of Old Mysuru region, BJP alleges in series of tweets

Bengaluru: ' Let's write a prelude to the new age of Old Mysuru. JD(S) is betraying the people of Old Mysuru', the State BJP unit attacked JD(S) and Congress by tweeting that Congress did nothing for the development of Old Mysuru. In a series of tweets on Wednesday BJP severely criticised both parties.

JD(S) is a party that survives only by the people of Mysuru. A party holding posts from Zilla Panchayat to Parliament. but workers have no posts. . JDS looted the people of Mysuru in the name of development. Only zero has been given to the people who have been empowered for so many years. Kumaraswamy shedding tears in public is just a ploy to fool the people of this part. The theory is that you have to do something and get power. In the name of secularism JD(S) has done , caste politics . JD(S) is a party which is living only on one community. The salvation of that community has also been overlooked. JD(S) has fallen into appeasement of minorities. It is ignoring the party's backbone workers. The state BJP unit has declared by tweeting that JD(S) will make its own family members as election candidates.

The BJP attacked the Congress party through a tweet saying that the Congress did nothing for the development of Old Mysore. Siddaramaiah neglected development even when he was Chief Minister. He has done vote bank politics by following the policy of divisiveness. People took all this into consideration and taught a lesson last time. When he realised his defeat in the 2018 elections, he made the people of Chamundeshwari constituency orphans and ran away. Siddaramaiah fled to Badami in Bagalkote district. They are planning to come back to Mysuru from there. BJP lashed out at Siddaramaiah through a tweet saying that those who used singular words of disrespect to Wodeyar have been rejected forever by the cultured people of this region.

The government is building a good road for Siddaramaiah to run. Bannur-Malavalli road is blocked by Kanakapura rock. BJP said Siddaramaiah slept when he was the CM, now he woke up with a knock because of the election and is talking about this part. The people of Old Mysuru need development politics. The people of this part are open to change after seeing the drama of Congress-JDS parties. BJP leader and home minister Amit Shah's programme will be the precursor to all this BJP said .