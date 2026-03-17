Congress leader assault case triggers row in Chikkamagaluru, victim alleges police inaction

Chikkamagaluru: A serious allegation of assault involving members of the same political party has sparked controversy in Chikkamagaluru, with the victim accusing the police of shielding the accused due to political influence.

The incident involves Congress leader Rahil Sharif, who allegedly attacked Congress women’s unit state secretary Chetana and her husband on the night of February 28. The assault reportedly took place at a Housing Board residence in the city after a dispute over vacating a rented house.

According to the complaint, Rahil Sharif barged into the house and physically assaulted the couple in a fit of anger after being asked to vacate the premises. Following the incident, he allegedly fled and attempted to escape to Nepal.

Police later tracked him down and arrested him in Ajmer, Rajasthan, while he was reportedly trying to flee the country. The arrest was carried out by a special team formed under the supervision of district police officials.

However, the case has now taken a political turn with Chetana alleging that the investigation is not being conducted properly. She has claimed that Rahil Sharif is being protected because of his association with the Congress party.

In a significant development, Chetana has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice. In the letter, she alleged that after his arrest, the accused was admitted to a government hospital instead of being subjected to strict custodial interrogation.

She further alleged that the police were deliberately weakening the case by extending undue protection to the accused. The letter also raises serious claims regarding the contents of Rahil Sharif’s mobile phone, alleging the presence of objectionable videos.

Chetana has demanded a thorough investigation by central agencies, stating that she has no faith in the local police machinery. She has also sought protection for herself and her family, citing threats and fear of further attacks.

The case has triggered widespread debate, especially because both the accused and the victim belong to the same political party. Questions are being raised about whether justice can be ensured when political influence comes into play.

Despite the formation of a special police team and the arrest of the accused, the allegations of police inaction and bias have cast a shadow over the investigation.

Authorities have not yet issued a detailed response to the allegations. The case continues to draw attention as calls for a fair and transparent probe grow louder.