Constable protests suspension of Commissioner, marches to Raj Bhavan

Bengaluru: In a rare show of dissent within the police force, a head constable from Madiwala police station, Narasimharaju, staged a protest on Saturday condemning the Karnataka government’s suspension of Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand and four other senior officers.

Narasimharaju marched to Raj Bhavan, carrying a portrait of Dr B.R Ambedkar and wearing a black armband as a symbol of protest.

He intended to submit a written complaint to the Governor, demanding that the government revoke the suspension orders issued in the wake of the tragic stampede at the RCB victory celebration that claimed 11 lives.

In his letter, Narasimharaju argued that such punitive action against high-ranking officers, especially without a complete investigation, would demoralise the police force.

He stated that the suspension undermines the integrity and morale of honest officers and sends a negative message to those serving in the department.

However, his solo protest did not go unnoticed. He was taken into custody by the Vidhana Soudha police for violating conduct norms and staging an unsanctioned protest at a high-security location.

The suspension of Police Commissioner B Dayanand, Additional Commissioner Vikas Kumar, DCP Shekhar T, ACP Balakrishna, and Inspector Girish came a day after a tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium and Vidhana Soudha, where thousands had gathered to celebrate RCB’s IPL success. The resulting chaos led to multiple injuries and fatalities, prompting the government to take immediate disciplinary action.

The incident has triggered widespread debate about accountability, event planning, and the handling of large public gatherings. While the government maintains that the suspensions are necessary pending inquiry, protests like Narasimharaju’s reflect growing concerns within the police ranks over what some perceive as hasty scapegoating.

As investigations continue and the magisterial inquiry ordered by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unfolds, this act of protest by a head constable has brought to light the internal tensions brewing within the force over the fallout from the tragedy.