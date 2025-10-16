Controversial Remarks Lead to District Entry Ban on Kadisiddheshwara Swamiji in Vijayapura

Vijayapura: In response to widespread protests and concerns over public order, Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner Dr. Anand K. has issued an official directive prohibiting Kadisiddheshwara Swamiji of Kolhapur-Kaneri Math from entering the district between October 16 and December 16

The decision follows inflammatory remarks made by the Swamiji during a recent event in Beelur, Jath taluk of Maharashtra. His comments, which allegedly mocked Lingayat seers and Basava cultural celebrations in Karnataka, sparked outrage across the state. Swamiji reportedly said, “God is not in temples; throw the deity into the river, go to hotels, drink liquor, eat meat, and enjoy,” and made derogatory references to religious leaders, prompting strong backlash.

Lingayat mathadheeshas and Basava devotees staged protests in multiple locations, including Vijayapura, condemning the statements and burning effigies. The situation escalated as Swamiji was scheduled to visit Basavan Bagewadi on October 16 and 17, raising fears of unrest.

Based on a report from the Superintendent of Police warning of potential disruption to peace and law and order, the district administration invoked preventive measures under relevant legal provisions. The entry ban aims to maintain communal harmony and prevent any untoward incidents during the sensitive period.

The controversy has reignited debates around religious expression, public accountability, and the limits of free speech in communal contexts. Authorities have urged citizens to maintain calm and respect the legal process.