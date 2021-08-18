Covid-19 fear drives couple to suicide in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A couple died by suicide on Tuesday morning at their flat in Baikampady here fearing that they might have got infected with Covid-19. The deceased were identified as Ramesh Suvarna (39) and his wife Guna Suvarna (35).

At around 6.40 am, Ramesh had sent a voice message to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, saying that they had symptoms of black fungus and were overtaken by anxiety at the news items in the media about the serious consequences of the disease and decided to end their lives.

The police commissioner immediately called them but there was no response from the man. He sent a voice message to Ramesh urging him not to take any hasty step. He also requested the media to help in finding the couple and saving their lives.

The police in the meanwhile reached the apartment and found the couple hanging to the ceiling fans in the hall of their flat. In the note found in the flat, it was stated that Guna did not bear a child due to some health issues and hence used to avoid mingling with people.

The couple expressed the wish that two Bhajarang Dal leaders -- Sharan Pumpwell and Sathyajith Surathkal -- should conduct their last rites as per Hindu custom. "We have kept Rs 1 lakh for the purpose.

I request Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Sharan Pumpwell and Sathyajith Surathkal to cooperate in our last rites. All our household items should be distributed to the poor as they are of no use to our parents. We apologise to our house owners," they said in the note.