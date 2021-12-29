COVID Orphans Will Receive Free Education, Shelter, And Food From The Karnataka Government

The Karnataka government has increased its attempts to assist orphaned children whose parents have died as a result of COVID-19. Basavraj Bommai, the Chief Minister, stated that the administration would conduct a statewide survey to determine the figures. The decision and it's effect will provide assistance to more than 25,601 people.



CM Bommai said after handing out compensation checks to families who had lost loved ones to the virus. They will offer all those children with schooling, education, clothing, food, and shelter. The CM expressed his sadness at the loss of many brothers, sisters, mothers, wives, fathers, and children in many families. Hundreds of people, just from the other hand, were dissatisfied with their reimbursement, despite the fact that they had been waiting for months. The infection affected the life of the deceased's relatives permanently.



Families living below the poverty line (BPL) received compensation of 1.5 lakhs apiece, while those living above the poverty line (APL) received 50,000 each. The BPL families, on the other hand, were given cheques in the amount of one lakh rupees, with the rest of the money coming from the Centre via direct transfer. More than 12,302 BPL families have received checks, and more than 11,000 APL families have received aid from the government.

Meanwhile, almost 30,000 elderly individuals in the state received their old-age pension without having to apply for it. The state's 'Suo-Moto Inclusion' initiative, under which the government used Aadhar data to identify persons who were eligible for the pension and sanctioned the amount. The state government pays a stipend to BPL families' elderly members.

The occasion was attended by K Sudhakar, minister of health and family welfare, R Ashoka, excise minister K Gopalaiah, horticulture minister Munirathna N, and BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta. BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, a Chamarajpet MLA, was also there and begged Bommai to distribute Rs 50,000 from state funds to APL families in the same way that it was done for BPL families.

Approximately 1,000 payments were handed to Covid victims' relatives on Monday alone. To ensure that everyone received their checks, Ashoka instructed all applicant-families to contact their local zonal officers and pick them up.