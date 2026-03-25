Crop insurance delay sparks outrage among farmers in Bidar

Bidar: Hundreds of farmers in Bidar district who had insured their crops under the expectation of financial protection against natural calamities are now left distressed as insurance payouts have not been disbursed despite widespread crop losses. Farmers allege that despite paying premiums for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the promised compensation has not reached a large number of beneficiaries.

According to official figures, as many as 2,04,019 farmers in the district had enrolled under the crop insurance scheme during the previous year. Acting on the guidance of the agriculture department, farmers regularly paid their premiums through agricultural cooperative societies. However, when crop losses occurred due to unseasonal rains and adverse weather conditions, many farmers say they have been left waiting indefinitely for compensation. Farmers claim that although the district witnessed crop damage across approximately 4.5 lakh acres, amounting to losses estimated at over Rs 300 crore, the insurance company has provided compensation to only about 78,000 farmers so far. A total of Rs 36.74 crore has reportedly been disbursed, leaving nearly 1.38 lakh farmers without any relief. This has led to growing frustration among the farming community, who allege irregularities and delays in the settlement process.

The situation has raised serious concerns as farmers point out that they were advised by agriculture department officials to enroll in the scheme and make payments through designated cooperative banks. Many farmers followed these instructions, depositing their premiums and obtaining receipts. However, despite fulfilling all formalities, they say the expected financial assistance has not materialized.

The issue is not limited to a single village but is spread across the entire district, with reports suggesting that nearly 80 percent of insured farmers have not received their dues. This has intensified dissatisfaction, especially among those who invested borrowed money to pay insurance premiums in hopes of securing their livelihoods against unpredictable agricultural risks.

Farmers have expressed anger over the situation, questioning the accountability of officials and insurance providers. They allege that the system has failed to deliver timely support when it is most needed. Some farmers have also pointed out inconsistencies, noting that while a few beneficiaries have received payments, many others with similar losses have been excluded.

The growing unrest has prompted farmers to demand immediate release of pending insurance claims. They are urging authorities to address the issue without further delay and ensure transparency in the settlement process. With livelihoods at stake, farmers in Bidar continue to await resolution, hoping that the crop insurance scheme will fulfill its intended purpose of providing a safety net during times of distress.