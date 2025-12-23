Cruise Season Begins at New Mangalore Port with Arrival of Seven Seas Navigator

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) flagged off the 2025–26 cruise season with the arrival of the luxury cruise liner M.S. Seven Seas Navigator on Monday.

The Bahamas-flagged vessel reached the port at 6.15 am and was berthed at Berth No. 4 by 7.15 am. Measuring 172.50 metres in length with a draft of 7.50 metres and a gross registered tonnage of 28,803, the ship arrived from Mormugao Port carrying 450 passengers and 360 crew members.

The port authority accorded a traditional welcome to the international tourists. NMPA officials said extensive arrangements were made in coordination with Customs, Immigration and tourism stakeholders to ensure a smooth turnaround and hassle-free experience for passengers. Smt. Vinitha Sekhar, IRS, Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru, welcomed the vessel’s master along with senior port officials.

Facilities such as a Meditation Centre by the Ministry of AYUSH, free Wi-Fi connectivity, and a Yakshagana-themed selfie stand set up by the Ministry of Tourism were provided at the terminal. Advance planning helped streamline immigration procedures, significantly reducing waiting times.

Passengers toured major attractions in and around Mangaluru, including Karkala Gomateshwara statue, Moodabidri’s Thousand Pillar Temple, Pilikula Nisargadhama, Gokarnanatha Temple and St. Aloysius Chapel.

The vessel departed for Kochi at 4.30 pm. Officials said the arrival underlined NMPA’s growing role in cruise tourism along India’s west coast.