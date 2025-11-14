Curbing Rising Human-Wildlife Conflicts: Forest Minister orders appointment of nodal officers

Bengaluru: Amid growing incidents of tiger attacks in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts, Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre has directed officials to install surveillance cameras along forest fringes and provide timely alerts to local residents to prevent human and livestock casualties.

The minister also directed that senior forest officers be appointed as nodal officers in areas prone to human-wildlife conflict, ensuring they camp in the field and oversee operations directly.

Chairing a meeting on human-wildlife conflict at the Aranya Bhavan, Khandre emphasised that farmers working in their fields are increasingly vulnerable to wild animal attacks. “Cameras must be installed near agricultural fields and human settlements along forest boundaries. Real-time monitoring and advance alerts can save lives and reduce crop loss,” he said.

The minister instructed the department to formulate both short-term and long-term strategies to address the recurring problem. He also suggested using thermal cameras for night surveillance and increasing patrolling intensity in sensitive zones.

Calling for a “war-footing” response, Khandre asked forest officials to identify villages along the Bandipur and Nagarahole reserves where conflicts are most frequent and to establish forest patrol camps every 5–6 km. He recommended involving local youth in monitoring operations to strengthen ground-level vigilance.

“If a tiger attacks livestock near any village, a rescue team with trained elephants must be dispatched immediately. Injured or aged tigers should be captured and rehabilitated safely,” he added.

To better understand the root causes of the rising conflicts, Khandre announced the formation of an expert committee to study the ecological carrying capacity of forest areas and analyze why wild animals are increasingly straying into human habitats.

Highlighting the spread of invasive weeds such as Lantana and Senna, he said these plants are reducing the availability of grass for herbivores, forcing elephants to venture outside forests. “Scientific measures must be taken to clear Lantana and Senna. Officials should also study how other states are handling this issue and adopt best practices,” Khandre said.

The meeting was attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) Meenakshi Negi, Chief Wildlife Warden P.C. Ray, and other senior department officials.