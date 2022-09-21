Dalit Family From Karnataka Fined Rs 60,000 After A Boy Enters Temple And Touches God's Idol

Violence against minorities in India is no longer shocking. Living a life of dignity and acceptability for Dalits in India is still difficult. A horrifying incident came into limelight when a Dalit family in the Koppal region of Karnataka was fined Rs 60,000 after their youngster allegedly entered the temple and touched a Hindu god's idol.



Local sources claim that the Dalit child touched the idol in the Hullerahalli village of the Malur taluk just before it was taken out for the parade. They claimed that following the building of a temple, the villagers made the decision to celebrate. Chetan touched the idol before the three days of festivities and made an attempt to carry it on his head.

He was pushed out of the way by the villagers, who also fined his family Rs 60,000. As per sources, the village elders have instructed Ramesh and Shobha, the parents of the Dalit boy, to hold off on entering the hamlet until they have paid the fee. Although the Dalit boy's family is apparently receiving threatening phone calls from thugs, they have not yet voiced their concerns.

Meanwhile, inhuman nature against Dalits was not observed for the first time. A Dalit student from Icholi hamlet in the Barabanki District of Tikaitnagar, Uttar Pradesh, suffered severe burns to her wrist and hand just 10 days ago when the school principal hurled hot food at her.

The August 29 incident was made public after her parents spoke with Barabanki District magistrate Adarsh Singh, who then ordered an investigation. The girl's special needs family also stated that when they attempted to speak with the principal after the incident, he made casteist remarks about them.