Davangere bypoll gets new twist: Samarth Shamanur files nomination before Congress ticket announcement

Davangere: The upcoming by-election scheduled for April 9 in two Karnataka Assembly constituencies has taken a dramatic turn, particularly in the Davangere South seat. Amid intense internal competition for the Congress ticket, Samarth Shamanur filed his nomination papers on March 20, even before the party officially announced its candidate.

Samarth has filed two sets of nominations—one as an independent candidate and another anticipating a Congress ticket—sending shockwaves among other aspirants within the party. His move is being seen as a strategic signal of confidence in securing the party nomination.

Adding to the political intrigue, another ticket aspirant, Sadiq Pailwan, has also filed his nomination, further intensifying the contest within the Congress camp.

Samarth arrived to file his nomination accompanied by his mother, MP Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun. Indicating strong confidence, he stated that he would file another nomination on Monday, hinting that the ticket is likely to remain within the influential Shamanur family.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun remarked that just as Ugadi symbolizes new beginnings, Samarth’s candidacy marks a fresh start. Interestingly, his nomination comes on the same day AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala is expected to arrive in Bengaluru, adding to the political buzz.

The Davangere South and Bagalkot constituencies are witnessing intense competition for party tickets. In Bagalkot, members of the Meti family are locked in a similar battle. In Davangere, Minister S.S. Mallikarjun is reportedly pushing strongly for his son Samarth to be given the ticket, with support from Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun at the national level.

When asked about his confidence in receiving the official ‘B’ form, Samarth highlighted his family’s long-standing contribution to the Congress party. He said that his grandfather, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, played a key role in building the party in the district and added that he would return on Monday to file his nomination again.

Meanwhile, the BJP has already announced its candidates for the bypolls. Charantimath has been named for Bagalkot, while Srinivasa T. Dasakariyappa will contest from Davangere South.

However, BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has stirred speculation by suggesting that there could still be changes in the party’s candidate list.

With multiple nominations, internal party dynamics, and high-stakes political maneuvering, the Davangere South by-election is shaping up to be a closely watched contest.