DC inspects petrol stations amid rumour of fuel shortage

Yadgir: Deputy Commissioner Harshal Bhoyar visited two petrol stations in Yadgir city on Thursday morning following rumours of fuel shortage that had circulated for the past two days.

He first stopped at the J D Anekal petrol station where he met the owner and carefully examined the price display board. Later, he proceeded to the Mudnal petrol station and reviewed the rate chart with its owner.

The senior official reassured citizens that there was absolutely no shortage of petrol or diesel at any outlet. He urged people not to pay attention to baseless rumours and explained that the crowds gathering at the stations resulted purely from videos and photos circulating on social media rather than any actual scarcity.

Harshal Bhoyar made it clear that sufficient quantities of both fuels remained readily available. He specifically instructed the Mudnal station owner against filling petrol into cans or barrels under any circumstances. Superintendent of Police Prithvik Shankar accompanied the DC during the inspection.