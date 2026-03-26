Dean Mascarenhas set for WRC debut as TSI Racing returns to global rally stage

Bengaluru : In a landmark moment for Indian motorsport, TSI Racing has announced its return to the World Rally Championship, with rising star Dean Mascarenhas set to make his debut at Rally Islas Canarias 2026 this April.

The Bengaluru-based team revealed at a press conference that Dean, the 2025 INRC double champion, will compete in the WRC3 category alongside co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah. This marks a significant step not only for the team but also for Indian rallying, as Dean becomes only the third Indian driver to contest multiple WRC rounds in a structured programme after Naren Kumar and Gaurav Gill.

As part of its global push, TSI Racing has partnered with PH Sport, one of Europe’s leading rally car specialists. The team will field a Ford Fiesta Rally3 for the campaign, with PH Sport handling vehicle preparation and on-event servicing for the 2026 WRC rounds.

Speaking at the announcement, Mohan Nagarajan, whose company backs TSI Racing, emphasised the long-term vision behind the move. “We didn’t build TSI Racing to win championships and stop there. Every title, every season, every young driver we’ve nurtured has been leading to this. Dean and Gagan are ready, and as a team, we are fully prepared to take on the world,” he said.

Founded in 2007, TSI Racing has consistently invested in developing Indian rally talent. Its dominance in the 2025 Indian National Rally Championship, where it secured the Team, Driver, and Co-Driver titles, underlined the strength of its programme and laid the foundation for this international step-up.

The partnership with PH Sport adds significant technical depth. The French outfit has worked with some of the biggest names in rallying, including Sébastien Loeb, Sébastien Ogier, Dani Sordo, Thierry Neuville, and Kimi Räikkönen.

Founder of PH Sport, Bernard Piallat, said the collaboration reflects strong mutual ambition. “TSI Racing has approached this programme with seriousness and preparation. Dean is a driver with genuine pace, and we are proud to support this chapter for Indian motorsport. The car will be prepared to the highest standards,” he noted.

Rally Islas Canarias, held on the challenging tarmac stages of Spain’s Canary Islands, is regarded as one of the most technical events on the WRC calendar. It will be the toughest test yet for Dean, who has emerged as one of India’s most consistent rally performers in recent years.

Reflecting on the opportunity, Dean said, “This is a moment I’ve been working toward for a long time. Gagan and I have put in a lot of effort, and TSI Racing has given us everything we need to compete. The WRC is the biggest stage in our sport, and we’re going there to give it everything we’ve got.”

With this move, TSI Racing’s return signals a renewed push to place Indian talent firmly on the global rallying map.