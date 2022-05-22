Death Of A College Girl In Bengaluru Raised Issues Of Safety In Public Places

The death of a 19-year old college girl in a shopping mall on Brigade Road has once again brought to light the issue of public safety in venues like shopping malls and other commercial businesses. Leah Regina, a college student, died on Saturday after falling 30 feet from a Fifth Avenue second-floor window.



Fifth Avenue, named after a famous artery in Manhattan, was hailed as Bengaluru's first retail mall when it opened in 1990, reported The Deccan Herald.



Seeking many years, business was booming as Bengalureans flocked to the store for a modern shopping experience. The introduction of newer, better-built shopping complexes, however, soon stole the lustre off Fifth Avenue.

The shopping mall is poorly lit in many areas. Because dealers cannot afford to pay for energy, the escalators have stopped working. The infrastructure is poor and the CCTV surveillance is uneven.

Regina had smashed through a fibreglass window panel that had deteriorated badly. When Regina leaned against it, it simply disintegrated.

Chris Peter, a 19-year-old student who tumbled down with Regina, damaged his right calf. He is awake and cognizant, but he is too shocked to tell the police more about the accident. Once he has recovered, police intend to question him.

Regina had gone to the restroom while Peter waited for her. She tripped and crashed through the window as they walked down the stairs. According to authorities, though, there is no washroom there. The pals who accompanied the teens during the visit will be questioned by police.