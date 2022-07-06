Decision to recruit poura karmikas historic: Bommai

Bengaluru: "The recruitment (regularisation) of poura karmikas is a historic decision. No other State in the country has done it," claimed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai said the poura karmikas wholeheartedly welcomed the government's decision and resumed their duty. "A committee will be constituted for special recruitment of poura karmikas.

The committee will have labour leaders, president of the Corporation, officers of the Law department as its members. The services of the poura karmikas will be regularised and they would be entitled to other benefits as well which they were demanding," Bommai said. "The poura karmikas are working under very pathetic conditions. Realising their plight, I had announced Rs 2,000 as monthly hardship allowance in the budget.

However, they had been demanding regularisation of their services for a long time. Their demand has been fulfilled. The process of regularisation has started," Bommai said.Heavy rains: Officials alerted for relief works Replying to a question about heavy rains lashing various districts, Bommai said the Disaster Management teams have been alerted, the district in-charge secretaries have been instructed to go to the trouble spots.