Devotees mark Nagara Panchami with traditional fervour in Coast

Mangaluru/Udupi: Nagara Panchami, the traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of serpents, was observed with devotion and community participation across the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Tuesday.

The festival, which heralds the start of the coastal region’s festive season, drew thousands of devotees to serpent shrines (naga sthanas) and family-owned sacred groves (nagabanas), where rituals were performed in keeping with long-standing local customs.

Prominent religious centres including the Kukke Shri Subrahmanya Temple, Kudupu Anantha Padmanabha Temple, and the ancient Skandalayas of Mucchalakodu, Mangodu, Tangodu, and Aritodu, reported large turnouts. Special pujas and milk offerings were conducted from early morning at these sites, along with the preparation of siyaala—a sacred offering made with turmeric leaves, coconut, and milk.

In Udupi and Mangaluru, the dry weather on Monday encouraged brisk shopping activity in local markets, with a surge in demand for flowers, tender coconuts, turmeric leaves, and other ritual materials.

Traders reported a marginal rise in prices due to increased demand. Temples and local authorities appealed to devotees to refrain from using plastic containers for offerings, particularly those carrying milk for the ritual abhisheka.

At the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, one of the most significant naga worship centres in southern India, rituals were held at the nagapratishta mantapa in the outer courtyard. The panchamrita mahabhisheka was performed in the morning, followed by milk and coconut offerings from devotees throughout the day. The mantapa was adorned with natural decorations and fresh flowers, adding to the spiritual atmosphere. The temple also witnessed steady participation in harake sevas, with a maha puja and naivedya conducted in the afternoon.

Several family-run nagabanas—private serpent groves traditionally preserved over generations—also hosted gatherings for ritual worship.

At the Moola Nagabanas and temples such as Sri Venkatramana Temple, Neelavara Panchamikana, Sagri Vasuki Subrahmanya Temple, and Badagupete Anantha Padmanabha Temple, the celebrations reflected the continuity of age-old practices. The observance of Nagara Panchami marks the beginning of a string of upcoming festivals in the coastal calendar, including Upakarma, Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi. Local authorities are now preparing for the next wave of celebrations, expecting increased public participation and temple activity in the coming weeks.