Dietitian Faces FIR Over Anti-Hindu, Anti-National Posts, Charged by Police and Fired by Highland Hospital

Mangaluru: Pandeshwar Police Station has registered an FIR against Afeefa Fatima, a dietitian who was until recently employed at Highland Hospital. Reports suggest she posted anti-Hindu and anti-national remarks on social media platform X.

The case, filed under Sections 196(1)(a) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for promoting enmity and public mischief, stems from a complaint by the hospital’s HR officer, Mohammad Aslam, and follows significant public outcry.

Highland Hospital promptly terminated Fatima’s employment in response to the backlash, which erupted over her posts. Her statements on social media were, “help stinky Hindus are behind me” and “am I an Indian? Yes. do I hate India? yes.” These remarks, perceived as inflammatory, drew widespread condemnation from citizens and online communities, prompting swift institutional and legal action.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another case in Mangaluru, where Konaje police filed an FIR against a Facebook user, ‘Nichchu Mangaluru,’ for endorsing the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack. The recurring issue of provocative online content from Mangaluru has raised concerns and heightened calls for responsible digital conduct.