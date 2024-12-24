Disruption of parliament proceedings, Chowta criticises the Congress party

Mangaluru: Captain Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament for Dakshina Kannada, has sharply criticised the opposition for disrupting the winter session of Parliament, stating that such actions disrespect the Constitution and hinder the progress of the nation. Speaking at a post-session press conference in Mangaluru, Chowta accused opposition parties of hijacking the session through theatrics and histrionics, undermining the government's efforts to lay the foundation for a developed India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

“Nothing could be more disrespectful to the Constitution than disrupting the smooth functioning of Parliament. The opposition's actions are not only an insult to the democratic process but also to the people of Bharat who are watching these developments closely,” Chowta remarked, addressing a gathering of local media.

The press conference, dubbed Samsadarondige Sansattina Samvada, will be held regularly after each Lok Sabha session, according to the MP. During the session held between November 25 and December 20, 2024, Chowta raised 19 important questions with various ministers concerning issues in his constituency. These questions touched on critical local and national matters, with a focus on coastal erosion, infrastructure, and developmental schemes.

One of the significant areas addressed was the impact of coastal erosion and sea-level rise in Dakshina Kannada, with the MP seeking further action to protect the coastline. He also raised concerns regarding the progress of the Smart City projects in Mangalore, revealing that 93 projects worth ₹2,429 crore have been completed, while 12 projects valued at ₹144 crore are in progress.

Chowta also pushed for more attention to be paid to tourism, particularly cruise tourism, in Mangalore, pointing out that despite being a major port, the city was not on the list for infrastructure development under the central government's cruise terminal scheme. Additionally, he raised questions about the construction of tunnels on the Bangalore-Mangalore stretch to bypass the Shiradi Ghat, which has long been a traffic bottleneck.

The MP also sought clarity on the status of the PM Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 in Karnataka, highlighting the state's failure to sign the Memorandum of Agreement with the Centre, while most other states have already done so. He urged state legislators to push for the timely implementation of central schemes to benefit the people of Dakshina Kannada.

Chowta met with several Union ministers during the session, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others, to seek support for key projects such as the merger of Konkan Railways with Indian Railways, better road connectivity, and assistance for local farmers, especially those affected by crop diseases.

The MP also addressed issues related to the tourism sector, discussing the development of the Puttur Shri Mahalingeshwara Temple under the PRASHAD scheme and exploring opportunities for further infrastructure investment through the SASCI scheme.

Reflecting on the parliamentary session, Chowta expressed disappointment at the frequent adjournments, which he believed hampered the functioning of Parliament and denied MPs the opportunity to contribute meaningfully. He attributed the disruption to the opposition's inability to accept their defeat in the general elections and their frustration at being out of power.

“While the opposition tries to derail the progress of the nation, we, under the leadership of PM Modi, are building a New India based on inclusive development,” Chowta stated. “The Congress, with its dynastic mentality, has failed to halt the nation’s progress. We are committed to empowering every section of society, including tribals, with the ultimate goal of creating a prosperous and united Bharat.”