Divine Park founder expires at 75

Udupi: Dr. A Chandrashekhar Udupa, aged 75 and the establisher of Saligrama Divine Park in Kota, breathed his last following a cardiac arrest in the early hours of January 7. Over almost five decades, he devoted immense effort through Divine Park to bring Swami Vivekananda's ideals of individual growth and country advancement into reality.

Trained as a doctor, he encountered deep inspiration from Vivekananda's philosophy while pursuing his education in the 1970s. This profound impact prompted him to create Divine Park, an organisation committed to serving society and the nation via wellness and reflective spirituality.

His dedicated work attracted hundreds of thousands of admirers and supporters from various parts of India and overseas, who fondly called him "Doctorji." He additionally set up SHRF (Yogabana) as a companion entity, leading the way in combining yoga, naturopathy, Ayurveda, and spiritual therapeutic methods. He leaves behind his son Dr. Vivek Udupa, daughter-in-law, wife, and daughter. Divine Park issued a statement detailing arrangements for paying respects. The public could offer homage at Jnana Mandira within the park premises from 10:30 am to 4 pm on Wednesday, after which the last rites took place.