DK Shivakumar demands arrest of Ramesh Jarkiholi in sex for job scam

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar urged the CM BS Yediyurappa and the Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to arrest BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi in the alleged sex for job scam.

In the press conference along with leader of the opposition, Karnataka Legislative assembly, Siddaramaiah he stated that the honour of the Police Department should be of utmost priority than any person. "It is a shame that the Government let the accused who is charged under IPC section 376 to walk freely in the society. It affects the honour of the Police Department. CM and Home minister have set a wrong precedent in the state."



"In Future, this case will be used as an example when similar incidents happen. It is important to know that the Police Officers have to serve a long period while the politicians arrive and change. Police authorities should never act against their conscience. One should never dishonour the star they possess," Shivakumar added.



He alleged that the State Police department is acting on BJP's instruction rather than adhering to the law.



"It was said that if the affected victim lady files a complaint, then action will be taken. But even after the complaint was given, instead of taking action, the Police is doing something else (searching a different accused).



You are torturing the lady and her family by telecasting the report in the media. You are humiliating her parents. Now they are frightened by the Police Notice. Is it Rama Rajya? Or Ravana Rajya?" the State party president said.



The Congress questioned that though the Home Minister assured to arrest the culprit if the video was proven genuine, however, the accused is not arrested even after the FIR. "They used Corona as a reason. While others get treated in Bengaluru district Hospital, why did they go to Gokak Hospital? What was so special there in terms of medical amenities? Where is the corona report? Where is the tracking record? How could you all support the accused to escape? Why do you want to save them?" Shivakumar elaborated adding that it is upto the police authorities to decide whether the case happened with or without the consent.



"The Ex Minister is accused of a rape. The Home Minister visits him after this. The call details of the accused has to be investigated. This case has to be investigated in the High court.



This is not about a single person. Its about the pride and safety of the state. Congress will step into any harder level to support the trust. Injustice should not flow from the seat of justice," Shivakumar stated.





