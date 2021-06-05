DK Shivakumar slams BJP for fuel hike

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Saturday said steady hike in petrol and diesel prices since January showed the incompetence of the BJP government at on economic and administrative fronts.

Speaking to the media persons on Saturday, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said "Today, the price of petrol has breached Rs 100 in most of the cities. The price of edible oil has also surpassed Rs 220 per litre. So it is understood that the government is not capable of controlling the economy."

The KPCC chief was on a day's visit to Ramanagara to distribute food kits and reach-out to people affected by the pandemic.

"The Congress is giving free vaccination to people going beyond castes and religions, but from the government side, Only 3.17% of Indians have got vaccinated in 5 months. We kicked off a campaign by vaccinating 3 lakh people on Friday. But, BJP MPs are busy demanding Rs 900 rupees per dose. This reflects the BJP government's apathy towards the public," Shivakumar said.

Asserting his party is firm with its Rs 100 crore plan to vaccinate the people in the entire State if BJP government permits them to procure and carry out the vaccination drive. Shivakumar also pointed out that BJP hiked petrol prices 10 times in January, 16 times in February, 16 times in May and once in the first week of June.

"They are determined to make petrol unaffordable for the common man. Let us all visit petrol pumps and pay floral tributes to pump machines to mark our protest," KPCC chief further said.

Appreciating the Congress workers, KPCC President said that party workers and office-bearers are working overtime to help people at the time of pandemic.