DK Shivakumar urges governor to dismiss BJP govt

Bengaluru: State Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar has asked the governor to immediately dismiss the BJP government and restore law and order. He said both Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and in-charge minister of Shivamogga district KS Eshwarappa admitted failure of law and order mechanism in the State during review of the situation arising from hijab row.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Shivakumar said, "There is no alternative but to dismiss the government." He cited the Home Minister's statement that the government will inquire against the police officers in Shivamogga as an admission of failure of the department under his command in performing its duty in the way it should have.

Training his guns on Eshwarappa, the KPCC chief said when the minister wanted NIA probe he was admitting the failure of State police in maintaining law and order.

The Congress leader asked the Chief Minister to remove the two ministers. "It would be even better if the government resigns," Shivakumar observed.