Do not spoil peace, Congress tells BJP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress unit came down heavily on the BJP government for raking up issues which have potential to spoil communal harmony and create law and order problem in the State.

The Congress slammed the BJP after calls for exclusion of Muslim traders from temple premises and Hindu religious fairs and halal meat ban by right wing groups were made.

Holding a joint press conference, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar slammed the government over the issue.

Shivakumar said that to divert the attention of youths in the State from important issues, a few things were being raked up unnecessarily.

Siddaramaiah said that the practice of halal cut existed for hundreds of years. "Their tradition is theirs and our tradition is ours. They think that meat with blood is not good for health. Let them live with their faith," he explained.

"Haven't we purchased meat after halal cut? We also sacrifice animals in religious fairs. Do not unnecessarily spoil the peace and harmony in the State instead focus on real issues of people," Siddaramaiah advised the BJP government.

Referring to call for ban on halal cut meat, he stated that the issues which hardly concerned the public should not be raked up, he urged.

"There is direct connection between law and order situation and development. Everyone should understand it. The Congress is protesting for pro-people issues. If peace, order and harmony prevail in the society, investors would come forward," he said.

"If investment flows, youths would get employment. If you don't ensure law and order in the society and rake up one issue after another, then things will not work," he said.